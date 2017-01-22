Dr Asim allowed 6 weeks hydro therapy

Staff Reporter

An accountability court, trying Asif Zardari’s physician and close friend, Dr Asim, has allowed a 6-week hydro therapy treatment but simultaneously has orders his examination from a medical board to report on his health by January 28.

The NAB, which has filed the case of Rs 453 billion corruption case against Asim who is also chancellor of Dr Ziauddin University, but has been accused of minting money as Minister for Petroleum and also of land grabbing, has been in detention since long time. The NAB opposed his bail application saying comprehensive treatment facility is being given to him. The court reserved judgement on Asim bail plea