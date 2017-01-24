Dr. Ajmal takes charge as KU vice chancellor

Staff Reporter

Professor Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan on Tuesday took charge as the new Vice Chancellor of the Karachi University vice Prof. Dr. Muhammad Qaiser.

An official for the institution said that Karachi University gave a graceful farewell to its outgoing Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Qaiser. Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ajmal Khan paid tributes to the services of the outgoing VC and termed him as a great asset to the varsity.

He termed making KU one of the top varsities of the world as his priority while addressing on the occasion.

“I have accepted the vice chancellorship as a challenge and very well aware of the challenges faced by the varsity and will leave no stone unturned to resolve them. The support of the faculty members, non-teaching staff and students will be pivotal for me for uplifting KU’s position. It’s a team work and I am hopeful that all of you will support me for the betterment of this varsity’, Dr. Ajmal Khan remarked.

A farewell ceremony was organized by Professor Dr. Khaldi Iraqi, Dean Faculty of Management and Administrative Sciences KU at the garden of the new administration block, KU, giving welcome to the incoming vice chancellor and a sendoff to outgoing VC.

Professor Dr. Ajmal called for installing electronic system at KU and termed the use of latest technology as a pivotal factor for the development of any institution.

He vowed to seek support of everyone at the varsity for making a positive change.

Outgoing Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Muhammad Qaiser thanked all the faculty members, administration, non-teaching staff and students of the varsity for giving him such a graceful farewell adding that when he assumed the charge of the vice chancellor of the varsity, KU was facing great challenges.