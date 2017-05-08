Dr Adeeb Rizvi

Kiran Fatima

Islamabad

Dr Adeeb-ul-Hasan Rizvi has accomplished what no other has seemed to accomplish in Pakistan. Dr. Adeeb-ul-Hasan Rizvi is the head of Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), successfully conducted Pakistan’s first liver transplant surgery. Liver transplant is a complicated and expensive surgery, not everyone can afford that. However, Dr. Adeeb-ul-Hasan Rizvi is one of few doctors in Pakistan who believe in facilitating patients irrespective of their social status.

According to Dr. Adeed-ul-Hasan Rizvi, “We cannot let them die just because they cannot afford to live”. Before this, patients preferred going to foreign countries for treatment. Now it is feasible for every patient, from any economic group, to get the surgery done. Dr. Adeeb-ul-Hasan Rizvi is the gem of a person; he is epitome of kindness and the best example of the human being. Pakistan needs more people like him, but let me mention with sadness that we seldom promote such personalities.