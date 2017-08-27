DPRK fired three missiles, no threat posed: US military

Pensilvanyyia

The US Pacific Command said Saturday that the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) launched three missiles earlier in the day but none of them had posed a threat. “The first and third missiles … failed in flight,” said the spokesman, Commander Dave Benham, in a statement posted on Twitter.

“The second missile launch … appears to have blown up almost immediately,” he noted. The three ballistic missile launches posed no threat to either North America or Guam, according to the statement. “We will continue to monitor North Korea (DPRK)’s actions closely,” he added. Later in the day, the White House said in a statement that US President Donald Trump has been briefed about the DPRK’s missile launches and they are “monitoring the situation.” There is no comment from DPRK so far on the issue.

The latest launch came amid the Ulchi-Freedom Guardian drill, an annual joint military exercise between the United States and South Korea.

The DPRK conducted two intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) test firings last month which it said would be self-defense deterrence against the United States. Pyongyang said on Monday the US-South Korean “war games” had plunged the Korean Peninsula into a critical phase.—Agencies