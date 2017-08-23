DPO suspends SHO for negligence

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

The DPO Dr Sardar Ghias Gul has suspended SHO Vanike Tarar Inspector Ali Akbar Chatha due to his inefficiency and ordered him to report to police lines. The SHO has been suspended due to increase in the incidents of thefts, burglary, cattle lifting and dacoity during his posting.

The villagers of Vanike Tarar police station have recently staged protest demonstration and blocked Kolo-Khanpur road by burning tyres to protest against the negligence and lethargic attitude of the SHO.