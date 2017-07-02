DPM’s Shakeel Butt shifted to Srinagar Central Jail

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, prominent resistance leader and Chief Coordinator of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement (DPM), Shakeel Ahmad Butt, has been shifted to Srinagar Central Jail after keeping in police station for 20 days.

A large contingent of police had arrested him from his residence at Fatakadal in Srinagar 20 days ago and was continuously in police custody.

The party spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar condemned the fresh arrest spree in the territory and described it frustration of the authorities.—KMS