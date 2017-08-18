Dozens of Syrians killed in US-led raids

Beirut

US-led coalition air strikes aimed at dislodging Islamic State group jihadists from the Syrian city of Raqa have cost the lives of 59 civilians in three days, a monitoring group said Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said 21 children were among at least 59 civilians killed in the air strikes since Monday, after more corpses were dug out from under piles of rubble.

With air support from the multinational coalition, a Kurdish-Arab alliance on Thursday battled the militants in Raqa’s Old City, of which it now controls 70 per cent, the Britain-based group said.

The Syrian Democratic Forces also fought IS in the western district of Al-Dariya and the northwestern neighbourhood of Al-Barid, as well as on the outskirts of the central district of Al-Murur, it said.

The coalition has repeatedly stressed it takes every precaution to avoid civilian casualties.—AFP