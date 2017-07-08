Dozens killed, 20 missing in Japan, China floods

Tokyo/Beijing

Rescue operations are continuing for a third day in south western Japan to help the victims of flooding caused by torrential rains. Thousands of soldiers, policemen, and firemen were working in affected areas on Friday to help the hundreds of people cut off by the flooding and resultant landslides. Heavy rain warnings were in effect for much of Japan’s Kyushu Island after Typhoon Nanmadol swept across the country earlier in the week, destroying homes and roads and triggering landslides.

At least six people have also been killed in the floods, and nearly 80,000 have fled their homes. Twenty two people are also missing. The downpour is expected to continue through Friday as emergency officials warn of more landslides.—Agencies