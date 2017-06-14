Dozens injured by troops beating inmates

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, dozens of people were injured after Indian troops barged into their houses and ruthlessly beat whosever came in their way in Shopian district over celebrating Pakistan’s win against Sri Lanka in the ongoing Champions Trophy in England, last night.

As soon as Pakistan won against Sri Lanka, locals came out of their houses in Vehil and Turkwangam areas of the district and burst firecrackers to celebrate the win. Indian troops from a nearby camp rushed to the areas, forced their way into the houses, smashed windowpanes and beat the inmates. The critically injured were shifted to hospitals in Srinagar.—KMS