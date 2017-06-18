Dozens injured in Indian Army’s brutal action in Shopian

One more youth killed in Arwani, toll rises to 5

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops, in their continued acts of state terrorism, martyred one more youth at Arwani in Kulgam district, raising the toll to five in the area since yesterday.

Body of another youth was recovered from the debris of the two houses destroyed by the troops during a violent military operation in the area. Two bodies were recovered yesterday. These three martyred youth were identified as Junaid Matoo, Nasir Wani and Aadil Mushtaq Mir.

Two civilians, Muhammad Ashraf (22) and Ahsan Dar (14), were killed, yesterday, after the troops opened fire to disperse demonstrators who were protesting in the area against the military operation.

Meanwhile, dozens of people were injured after Indian Army and police personnel allegedly vandalize Turkewangam village in Shopian district during last (Friday) night, beat people ruthlessly and ransacked residential houses.

Residents of Turkewangam told media that army and police personnel barged into their houses after smashing windows at midnight. “They (army men) beat whosoever came in their way,” said a local. He added that even young girls and old women were thrashed.

Twenty of the injured persons are being treated at different nearby hospitals while some of them with severe injuries have been referred to Srinagar hospitals.—KMS