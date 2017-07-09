Dozens of Egyptian migrants found dead in Libya

Tripoli

Some 48 Egyptian migrants were found dead in eastern Libya, according to the Libyan Red Crescent. In a statement on Saturday, the Red Crescent said the bodies were found south of a checkpoint between Tobruk and Ajdabiya cities in northeastern Libya.

“The victims were on their way to enter Libya illegaly for work,” the organization said. The Red Crescent said only 19 bodies were transferred while 29 others were still dumped in the desert.

There was no comment from Egyptian authorities on the report. Libya has been locked in a state of violence and turmoil since 2011, when a bloody uprising ended with the ouster and death of longtime strongman Muammar Gaddafi.—Agencies