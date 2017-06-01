Dozens affected by heat stroke reach hospital

Nazir Ahmed Chandio

Mirpurkhas

Severe heat wave caused dozens of heat stroke patients approaching to government hospitals including civil hospital Mirpurkhas daily basis for during last week while a heat stroke patient was died in taluka hospital Digri on Tuesday.

A report said that Mansingh, 55, peasant was working in the agriculture field that he was hit by disease heat stroke as result his blood pressure was decreased and when he was brought in emergency of taluka hospital Digri, doctor pronounced him dead.

Meanwhile Cardiologist Dr Sunel Kumar told this scribe that due to severe heat persisting over a dozen people affected with heat stroke approaching to civil hospital daily basis here while a special ward setup for heat stroke patients where free of cost medicines and other treatments was provided and daily heat stroke patients were being admitted for providing immediate medical treatment.