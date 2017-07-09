Dozen injured in police action in Shopian

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, dozens of civilians, including nine women, mostly with pellets, were injured when Indian troops used force on protesters outside a mosque in Reshi area of Shopian district.

The forces were trying to stop reverberating of pro-freedom songs being played on mosque loudspeakers in the town. Police fired pellets on people to stop them from advancing. “Nine women were injured in police action. One of wounded women has been referred to Srinagar for specialized treatment as she is feared to have received pellets in her eye.”

The woman has been identified as Sara Begum wife of Mohammad Hussain. Pertinently her husband is also reported to have received injuries.

Clashes also erupted in Tral town after hundreds of youth defied curfew and tried to march towards Burhan Wani’s grave in Eidgah area of Sharifabad. However, police and paramilitary forces deployed there resorted to tear smoke shelling to disperse the protesters, triggering clashes. Forces’ personnel are deployed around the Wani’s grave to prevent assembly of people.

Meanwhile, strict curfew was imposed in Shopian, Pulwama and Islamabad district to foil the call for a march towards Tral, given by the joint resistance leadership. The troops caught hold of around two dozen youth in Pichul and Tahab areas of Pulwama and beat them mercilessly.

Authorities clamped down the entire Kashmir valley to quell the protests.—KMS