Dowry is a curse!

Through your highly esteemed daily I would like to draw the kind attention of all stakeholders of the society towards the curse of [excessive] dowry in Pakistan. It is a known fact that there are millions of young, cute and modest girls in the country who are even highly educated while most of them are also doing reasonable and respectful jobs but due to financial constraints of their parents and family they are getting aged in hope of marriage to which they are still deprived owing to such situation.

It is to mention here that every year a large number of people from Pakistan proceed to Hijaz-e-Muqaddas to perform Umrah and Hajj and majority of them comprise those who have availed this opportunity before also. It is also worth mentioning that our beloved Holy Prophet (PBUH) performed a single Hajj during his entire life to set an example for Muslim Ummah but the Muslims use this spiritual and sacred right as a privilege and they should contribute for the betterment of the society which observe starvation, non-marriage due to dowry, prolonged sickness, violent breakouts, floods and earthquakes etc where they can spent their wealth as a human rights activity instead.

The philanthropists though do their best to curb such social evils yet the rest of the people must contribute with them cheek by jowl to eliminate it from the society once and for all. I suggest that the Government should take now serious and immediate rather war footing based steps to allocate some special funds and with the help of all stakeholders to make necessary arrangements for early marriage of such girls.

NASIRUDDIN BANGASH

Haripur KP

Related