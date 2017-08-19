It is a common practice which is prevalent in the Indian society where groom’s father demands dowry from the bride’s father prior to the fixation of marriage. Thus wedding has become a mere business deal among families today. Even the educated persons too also indulge in this practice. Surely the devil has blinded them too. Several marriages have been called off as the bride’s parents were unable to meet the extortionist dowry demands made by the groom’s parents. As a result of this several girls have to undergo emotional turmoil and many of them have even committed suicide. Every day in India, several women end their life as they are being harassed by their husbands for bringing more dowries.

Some men even hide under the pretext that they themselves never demand dowry but they are forced to do so by their parents. But if men have any convictions at all, why don’t they speak up and urge their parents to refrain from asking for dowry. In fact the truth is that they themselves to crave for money. According to them if dowry is a social evil then they should come forward and take a stand against it. It is surprising to notice that many men, who are strong-willed when it comes to other matters, act like spineless jelly-fish when it comes to expressing their convictions on dowry to their parents.

Some men say that it is justified that their parents who have spent so much money on their education deserve to receive some money as dowry from the girl’s parents. But the girl’s parents too have spent money on her education. Why doesn’t the boy offer money to her father for giving him an educated girl? Others justify their acts by saying that their parents will require money to offer dowry when their sisters get married. But we can be certain that God will not let anyone down. If you honour God, God will honour you and give good husbands to your sisters (or daughters) even though you might have not offered any dowry.

JUBEL D’CRUZ

Mumbai, India

