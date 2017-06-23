Downing of Iranian drone

PAKISTAN and Iran have been enjoying deep rooted ties spanning over political, religious, economic and cultural linkages and as per geographical reality they are inseparable and have to maintain cordial relations. However, a bird eye view of the relationship over the last about two decades makes it crystal clear that the credit for semblance of smoothness in ties mainly goes to policy of utmost restraint by Pakistan despite a series of unfriendly actions and statements emanating from the other side.

In the backdrop of regional situation and emerging threats, it is all the more necessary for the two brotherly countries to strengthen their ties but it seems Tehran does not subscribe to the universally accepted reality that it takes two to tango. The confirmation of the Foreign Office on Wednesday that an Iranian drone was downed by Pakistan Air Force deep inside Pakistani territory in Panjgur sector on Pak-Iran border in Balochistan is yet another manifestation of a provocation by the other side. This comes in the backdrop of threats of hot-pursuit and action on Pakistani soil by some officials and leaders of Iran and frequent artillery fire on this side of the border that has resulted in loss of precious innocent lives. Iran might have some legitimate grievance as for as attacks inside its territory are concerned but it must be borne in mind that there is no state sponsorship of such elements or attacks and there is no evidence that safe havens exist in Balochistan with the full knowledge of the authorities concerned. Because of regional politics, geo-strategic interests, CPEC and activation of Gwadar Port, elements and agencies of conflicting interests are playing their dirty games in Balochistan and Pakistan Armed Forces, along with other areas of the country, are taking action against such elements. Therefore, there was no justification for Iran to violate Pakistan’s ground or air space and though the language used by the Foreign Office is couched in diplomatic jargons but downing of the drone is a clear message that there would be zero tolerance to such provocations. Pakistan may take up with Iran this and other issues including hosting of Yadav in Iran and recruitments by Tehran from Pakistan followed by training and their dispatch to Iraq and Syria for fighting the war of Iranian influence.

