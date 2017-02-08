Downfall of Pakistani cricket

S Nayyar Uddin Ahmad

Lahore

For all the formats of Cricket (T2, ODI, Test), our team’s performance in international matches is gradually slipping from bad to worse; and now we are respectively ranked at 7th, 8th and 6th positions. However, the most horrible reality is that the 1992 World Cup ODI champion will most probably not enter into the 2019 ODI World Cup competition without playing the qualifying round. In this regard, the alarming issue is not just the defeats of our men’s, ladies and Under-19 teams, but the huge margin of defeats, like our team getting out in 40-45 Overs and losing Test matches virtually in 2 1/2 days, although, the PCB tried to stem the rot by: Bringing in high profile and highly paid coaches.

Yet, the PCB did not address the main issue; mainly, because the entire set-up of the PCB has failed to correctly diagnose the real disease afflicting our cricketing structure; and also because no one in the PCB wants to stir up the hornet’s nest of the domestic cricketing structure. The mother of our problem is our domestic structure, which is Very Badly afflicted by the greed, politics, nepotism and favouritism. The PCB’s flawed system is standing and depending on votes of its affiliated clubs, districts and regions. Hence, the status quo fully suits the PCB. The domestic structure is the production house of players. If we have to compete at world level, our domestic cricket should be made HIGHLY competitive, which can only be done by drastically reducing the number of teams in the first class competitions; wherein, the players will have to put in extraordinary hard efforts to enter into a first class team. To achieve this high level of domestic standards, the PCB should invest maximum money on infrastructures, producing world level umpires, high standard of playing equipments particularly international level cricket balls, increasing remuneration of players, upgrading travelling, boarding and lodging facilities etc.

Mr. Prime Minister, I have written these facts and solution of our cricketing decline only after years of my discussions with scores of very senior cricket players, administrators, media persons and journalists, who have a consensus on the need of re-vamping of our entire domestic cricketing structure, which is currently only serving the vested interests of few persons; and also killing the abundant talent of the budding cricketers of Pakistan. Concluding, it must be understood that the current PCB and its decision-makers are neither capable nor they want to change the domestic structure radically. As such, Mr. Prime Minister, if you really want to see Pakistan’s flag flying high, in cricketing arenas of the world, for once; bring in a team of those committed and dedicated persons, who can give you a written commitment, to break the status quo, by bringing in tangible revolutionary changes in domestic cricketing structure and overall system of the PCB.