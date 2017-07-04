Dow hits record as energy, bank stocks gain

London

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record high in late morning trading on Monday as energy and bank stocks gained, but a fall in tech stocks dragged down the Nasdaq. Goldman Sachs and Chevron gave the biggest boost to the Dow, while JPMorgan and Exxon helped lift the broader S&P 500 index.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, topped by the energy index’s. SPNY 1.38 percent rise. Oil resumed its longest stretch of daily rallies in more than five years after data pointed to moderating U.S. output, pushing energy names higher. However, a fall in Facebook, Comcast and Nvidia weighed on the tech-heavy Nasdaq. Trading volume is expected to be light on Monday, with the U.S. market closing early at 1 p.m. ET (1700 GMT). It will be shut on Tuesday for Independence Day.

At 11:09 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 183.19 points, or 0.86 percent, at 21,532.82, slightly easing from its all-time high of 21548.84. The S&P 500 .SPX was up 13.37 points, or 0.55 percent, at 2,436.78 but the Nasdaq Composite index. IXIC was down 19.58 points, or 0.32 percent, at 6,120.85.—Reuters