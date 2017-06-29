Double murder for honour

Our Correspondent

Jacobabad

A married woman and his alleged paramour were gunned down on first day of Eidul Fitr over an allegation of Karo-Kari at village Mehrabpur, in the limits of Moula dad Police Station.

According to Manzoor Soomro. Head constable, both man and woman identified as Asghar Khoso and Nihala, 23, wife of Wahid Bux Khoso were gunned down on first day of Eidul Fitr after Eid prayers and accused Wahid Bux Khoso and his brother Himat Ali Khoso son of Muhrab Khoso managed to escape after committing double murder over the pretext of Karo-Kari.

Area police rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital Jacobabad for postmortem and handed over to their heirs after conducting postmortem examinations, WHC Manzoor added.

Police have registered an FIR against Wahid Bux and Himat Ali Khoso both of the brothers, on the complaint of Assistant Sub Inspector [ASI] Muhammad Saifal Jakhro, on the behalf of state, WHC concluded.

Meanwhile no arrest was made till this story was flashed. An eleven-year-old girl was gang raped near old bus stand in Jacobabad by two unidentified youth on the first day of Eidul Fitr, in the limits of Sadar Police Station.

According to an official of Sadar Police Station that an eleven years old girl identified as *A* daughter of *S* by caste Marhatiyo, resident of Mohalla Jaffarabad, was forcibly taken by two unidentified youth to old bus stand where she was sexually abused while unidentified youths managed to escape form place of incident, leaving behind victim girl.

Acting on information, Sadar Police rushed on the spot and transported to her to District Headquarters Hospital Jacobabad for medical treatment and medical examination, where lady doctor confirmed the rape. Area police have registered an FIR [81/2017] against two unidentified youth on the complaint of girl’s father. Neither police arrested involved accused nor police have found any clue till this story was flashed.