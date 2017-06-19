DOPCs directed to work actively

City Reporter

Commissioner, Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab Afzaal Bhatti on Sunday directed the Chairpersons of the District Overseas Pakistanis Committees (DOPCs) to work more pro-actively so that the grievances of expatriate Pakistanis could be resolved at the earliest.

Presiding over a meeting to review the performance of DOPCs here, the OPC Commissioner directed the administration to expedite the resolution mechanism of complaints relating to overseas Pakistanis and out of box strategy should be adopted for early redressal of issues. He instructed to ensure at least two meetings of DOPC during a month and proceeding be uploaded on the OPC web complaint portal regularly in this regard.

He further said the OPC Punjab was pursuing a vigorous policy to help expatriates regarding redressal of their complaints about government agencies of the Punjab. Certain complaints of Overseas Pakistanis were discussed in detail on this occasion and the OPC Commissioner issued necessary directions regarding solution of these complaints.

Director General OPC, Syed Javed Iqbql Bokhari, Director Admn Asad Naeem, Director Revenue Ishrat Ullah Khan Niazi were present on this occasion while Chairperson DOPC Gujrat Ch Shabbir Ahmad, Deputy Commissioner M Ali randhawa ,DPO Sohail Zafar Chattha participated through video link.