City Reporter

A meeting of District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC) Lahore was held under chairmanship of OPC Vice Chairperson Punjab Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti. During the meeting performance of DOPC Lahore and data of pending complaints was discussed in detail. The VC and Commissioner OPC lauded the efforts of DOPC Lahore in resolving the issues faced by Overseas Pakistanis.