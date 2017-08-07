Doors of Governor House open for all political parties

Staff Reporter

The doors of the Governor House are open for all the political parties. This was stated by the Governor of Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, on Sunday. He was talking to a three-member delegation of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Mirpurkhas. The delegation was led by the Member of Sindh Assembly from Mirpurkhas, Zafar Kamali. The Coordinator of the President, Tariq Choudhry, was also present on the occasion, says a statement of the Governor House issued here.

Zubair said that the doors of the Governor House are open for all the political parties and he would welcome any party that wants to meet him for the resolution of the problems of the people.

He pointed out that the federal government was undertaking steps on priority basis for the development in the province so as to ensure provision of basic facilities to the people.

The Governor was of the view that Mirpurkhas- the fourth biggest city in the province of Sindh, lacks basic facilities, infrastructure and this is having an impact on the standard of living of the dwellers.

He said that problems of Mirpurkhas should be resolved and that he would drawn the attention of the federal government towards this.

The Governor met separately with the delegations of Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mirpurkhas Press Club, and Muslim League Ladies Wing.

The problems of Mirpurkhas and the resolution of these came up for discussion.