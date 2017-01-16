Don’t use social media to complain: Gen Rawat

New Delhi

Army chief General Bipin Rawat has warned soldiers against using social media to voice their complaints, saying it could invite punishment as it dents the morale of the force.

After reviewing the customary Army Day parade on Sunday, Rawat said the force had a robust mechanism to look into soldiers’ problems, advising the troops against going public with their grievances.

“A few colleagues are using social media to share their problems. It affects the morale of the jawans deployed at the borders and thereby the army,” said Rawat, who took over as the army chief on December 31. Such actions could invite punishment, he warned.

“Aapne jo karyawahi ki hai aap iske liye apradhjanak bhi paye ja sakte hain aur sazaa ke haqdaar ho sakte hain (Your actions could invite punishment),” said Rawat, referring to recent instances of jawans taking to social media to vent their anger. Last week, a lance naik posted a video on Facebook, condemning soldiers being employed as “sahayaks” to officers.

The army chief, however, said the “sahayak” or “buddy system” was integral to the force’s culture as the officer and his buddy forged a personal relationship, taking care of each other. He said if jawans were not satisfied with the action taken on their complaints, they could contact him directly.

January 15 is celebrated as the Army Day to commemorate the day KM Cariappa (later field marshal) became the first Indian to lead the army in 1949. He took over from general Sir Francis Butcher.—HT