Don’t trust NAB: Fazl

Our Correspondent

Multan

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman has said he did not trust the National Accountability Bureau as it was formed during the tenure of a dictator.

“The bureau was formed to avenge politicians,” Fazal said while talking to media here. “[NAB] should instead be left to work independently.”

About articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution, Fazal said the laws are not wrong but it was their use that had created a controversy.

The JUI-F chief spoke about his party’s terms with Pakistan Muslim League-N, saying they were allies and would support Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz in NA-120 by-election.

However, about Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fazal said the party had no future. “They tried to bring western ways in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but were rejected,” the JUI-F chief maintained.

While speaking about the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the JUI-F chief said they were neither against a separate province for the tribespeople nor did they oppose reforms in the region.

“We want the issue [of Fata] to be mulled in political and social circles so that if there are any negative aspects of the matter, they should come to the fore,” Fazal said.