Maisuma

In occupied Kashmir, the High Court has directed the puppet authorities not to restrict the free movement of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Font Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik.

Hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Yasin Malik, a bench of Justice Muzaffar Hussain Attar directed the authorities to follow the provisions of law with regard to the movement of the petitioner.

“The respondents (authorities) however, will not be prevented from proceeding in accordance with law if they feel that any action in terms of law is required to be taken,”—KMS