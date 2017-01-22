Maheen Humayun

Islamabad

Life is a playground of discovering your identity. Take a minute to think how far are you from reaching your full potential? I believe anyone can fulfil their dreams if you put your mind to it and you are willing to struggle for it. Everyone faces different situations and obstacles in life that can make it difficult or almost feel that your dreams are impossible to achieve. But don’t give up, unless you try you will never know. We all have power to develop and life will throw many challenges that only make you evolve and become stronger.

Regardless your duties in life, you should strive for only one purpose and that is to embrace who you are and create that identity that people are drawn to and inspired by. If you want to contribute to make this world a more conscious place, start with helping yourself to develop your unique identity. Do not be afraid to mess up, we are humans! Every experience is a journey of self-transformation. It would be a mistake if you let this opportunity go. Do not stop until you achieve what you want in life, you have only one chance – do not waste it-love it and live it! Rise to exceed your expectations and be the best that you can be.