Don’t discourage, always encourage

Due to oppressive workload the other day, I felt tired and went to nearby cafe and ordered a cup of coffee. A familiar looking person was sitting in front of me. After a long recollection, I gathered that he used to be my old college-mate. He was the one who during his introduction at college had told our professor of chemistry that someday he would become a doctor by choice. The professor had laughed at him and gave some scathing remarks. He had attained extraordinary marks in matriculation and had the full potential to be anything or anyone in this challenging world of careers. He had a scar on his face due to a congenital aberration, which was always a cause of mockery by the professor calling him ‘a doctor by choice’ and used to ask him many questions with a mocking smile every day.

At the moment, he looked timid, sitting sadly at the cafe. I walked over to him, introduced myself, and we talked for a long time. I expected him to have become a surgeon or a senior doctor by now. But I was shocked to hear that he had left studies after college for good. On my enquiry, he told me, “The discouraging remarks and the scornful smile of the chemistry professor had deeply affected me and I lost my self-confidence. Whenever somebody looked at me, I thought that they were laughing at me. I would never forgive that professor.”

My head started pounding. I was pondering whether the professor had insulted the Creation or the Creator? He had no idea that he had crushed a blooming flower. Sometimes, one’s unchecked words can even kill someone from inside, unknowingly. Freedom of expression is a right and responsibility. However, such freedom of speech that hurts other’s feelings and self-confidence need to be condemned. We should be united for education but not for hate speech. Words have great power. Always think before choosing your words. Hate speech can lead to extremism. Extremism is not a “Badge of Honour” So, we should encourage people and love them instead of discouraging of hating them.

G M MURTAZA

Multan

Related