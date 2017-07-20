Don’t destroy Iran nuclear deal

RELATIONS between the US and Iran once again appear to be heading for antagonism as Washington slapped fresh economic sanctions on Tehran over its ballistic missile programme. The move which the Iranians described as a worthless and illegal act comes just a day after the US Administration certified that Iran was complying with a landmark nuclear deal signed two years ago.

Indeed the nuclear deal had heightened the prospects of Iranian reintegration into the world economy but whilst country is complying with the deal, its leadership is rightly concerned that the dividends promised to it are not coming its way. We believe the latest sanctions on Iran will not take the matters towards any improvement but undermine the nuclear accord signed under the Obama Administration. The latest US move also indicates that it is no longer interested in honouring the deal which otherwise offered a great of opportunities for both the countries to shun antagonism and build a strong partnership. Reacting strongly to the sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif declared them as violations of the accord. We understand Zarif had a plausible case as the agreement clearly specifies that the US and other partners, what is formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, will refrain from any policy specifically intended to directly and adversely affect normalisation of trade and economic relations with Iran inconsistent with their commitments not to undermine the successful implementation of the agreement. The US authorities, therefore, need to reconsider its decision and instead of sticking to flawed and failed policy of sanctions which has only fanned environment of hostility should rather sit with Iran and discuss and address all the issues in a congenial environment. Bashing another country with sanctions will not serve any purpose. As the five nuclear powers plus Germany are set to meet in Vienna tomorrow (Friday), we expect that all the sides will hold some serious deliberations ensuring that the nuclear deal stays intact. While Tehran is fulfilling its obligations, it is time for the US to also live up to its words.

