Don’t cut trees

Eisiyaan Haider

Turbat

It is really hurting to know that the things which are the sources to define beauty of the world are being reduced. It equally hurts that in place of growing more and more trees, we are reducing them. They are very consequential to save a person and control diseases. They are the blessings and real beauty of a place.

It is my humble request to the people to not cut the beauty of the nation rather make it more and more beautiful and attractive by growing unlimited number of trees in every nook and corner of the country. And the government should take action against those who are responsible for destroying this wealth of the nation.