I don’t believe in Imran Khan’s Pakistan: Raja Farooq

PPP demands resignation of Farooq Haider

Islamabad

Coming under strong criticism, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Monday, reiterating his clarification over his statement on Kashmiris being uncertain about siding with Pakistan after Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification.

Addressing media on Monday, second time in as many days, a fuming Raja Farooq said he does not believe in Imran Khan’s Pakistan and dared the PTI chief to hold demonstrations against him. “I will not tolerate any insult. I don’t believe in Imran Khan’s Pakistan. I believe in Quaid-e-Azam’s Pakistan. What are you going to do about it?” he raged, adding that he does not want to be a part of the political tug-of-war under way in Pakistan.

Speaking about Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, Raja Farooq questioned what would happen if Imran Khan were also to be disqualified under the same clause. “What is going on? What if Imran Khan also gets disqualified under Article 62? Would Shah Mehmood Qureshi become the next PM? And if he gets disqualified for the same reason too, and so on..” the AJK premier remarked. He reiterated that his comments had been taken out of context by the news media, which had hurt his emotions. “I was quoted out of context. It is painful.—INP