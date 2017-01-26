Donation by Rotary Club

Staff Reporter

Rotary Club of Islamabad (Metropolitan) has donated physiotherapy and rehabilitation aids worth Rs.105,000 to the Ibn-e-Sena Physiotherapy Centre earlier this month.

This donation was made as part of Rotary’s District 3272 matching grant project. Items donated include physical therapy equipment for stimulation of weak muscles, nerve stimulation and nerve compression for patients with variety of diseases, disorders and disabilities. Ibn-e-Sena Physiotherapy Centre located in G-10 Markaz is a project of Strive Trust. The centre provides quality physiotherapy and rehabilitation services to indigent persons who otherwise cannot afford expensive physiotherapy treatment. Rotary Club aims to serve humanity in need by working to instill hope among disabled persons and by providing them opportunities to enjoy a healthy and complete life.