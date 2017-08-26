Donate hides to destitute

Peshawar

Khatteeb (Imam) of Historical Mohabat Khan Mosque, Moulana Qari Muhammad Tayyab Qureshi said here Friday that sacrifice of animals was an important religious obligation for Muslims on the holy occasion of Eid-ul-Azha and urged people to donate hides of sacrificial animals to reputable charities, under-privileged and destitute. In an exclusive chat with APP, Maulana Tayyab Qureshi said Pakistan was blessed with many reputable charities, social welfare and religious organizations, who were sincerely working for the assistance and help of under- privileged and needy people.

He asked masses to donate their alms, charity and hides of sacrificial animals to those reputable organizations, which have a clean financial record, long history of philanthropist services and were registered with the Government.

Being responsible citizens, he said, it was our collective duty to avoid unknown hide-collectors so that our charity should not be used in negative activities. Tayyab advised people to carry out complete investigation and collect details of charity organizations before giving donation and ensure their charity should go to deserving people and organizations of excellent reputation.

The Khateeb of Mughal era built Mohabat Khan Mosque said there should be a strict watch by the government on all charitable organizations and firms so that people’s donation might not be misused. Extensive media campaign was also required to create awareness among general public regarding fund raising techniques of the banned outfits, negative effects of donating hides to unknown hide-collectors and its adverse effects on people’s lives.—APP