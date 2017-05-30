Domki arrested for ‘settling’ rape case of 12-year old girl

Our Correspondent

Kandhkot

An influential feudal lord and senior politician belonging from Kandhkot was arrested by the police on Monday, after he claimed that he had ‘settled’ a case involving the gang rape of a 12-year-old girl by imposing a fine of Rs. 1.8 million on the culprit.

Sardar Taj Mohammad Domki claimed that he had helped the girl’s family, as they would have never been able to get justice from the system. In May, an incident came to light where a 12-year-old girl, belonging from Kandhkot in Sindh, had been gang-raped after being intoxicated.

The girl was employed in the house as a maid, and the incident prompted the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, to take notice of the incident. The CJP called for a report from the Sindh inspector general of police within a week.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Domki held a press conference in which he expressed jubilation over having settled the maid’s rape case through a Jirga. In the press conference Domki explained that the girl had not been gang-raped, as was initially reported, instead, a single person had raped her.

He said; “The accused had raped the girl in Karachi after assuring her that he would marry her.” Domki’s claims have infuriated the law enforcement officials because they completely bypassed the legal infrastructure that seeks to protect rape victims and deals with such cases in accordance with the Pakistan Penal Code.