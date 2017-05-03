Dominion Team wins Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup

Islamabad

The 113th Bhandara Memorial Polo Cup 2017 witnessed great matches. The final was won by the Dominion team with which scored 5 goals against the runner ups; Ten Corps, who happened to score only 2 goals.

The match was held in Polo Ground Rawalpindi and saw the two teams give an outstanding performance to a large crowd of spectators. The Dominion team was handed over the Trophy to mark their victory. British High Commissioner Thomas Drew was the Chief Guest for the occasion.

The Chief Guest along with MNA Malik Abrar Ahmed, Station Commander Rawalpindi Syed Hassan Raza and Chief executive of Murree Brewery Company Limited Asfandyar Bhandara distributed the prized among the players. The final match was witnessed by ambassadors of Denmark, Bulgaria, Cuba, Srilanka, Portugal, Nepal and Mauritius. The ambassadors were presented with souvenirs for gracing the ceremony. MP Bhandara Polo Cup is regularly organized at Rawalpindi Polo Ground, Peshawar Road since 1904.