Domicile Certificates or Identity Certificates-demography change game

Views from Srinagar

Mashooq Ahmad Wani

THE granting of the domicile certificate to the West Pakistan refugees is another grave issue which concerns the whole state of JK. The question before us is to understand who West Pakistan Refugees are, and whether they are entitled to domicile certificate or any other identity certificate in the state of JK and what would be the consequences which may result from granting of any kind of certificate to them. Who are West Pakistan Refugees?

The origin of the West Pakistan refugee lies in the partition of India (in 1947) when Pakistan was carved out of India and large scale migrations based on religious identity took place. Many Hindus and Sikhs mainly from Sialkot district in Punjab migrated to India residing in J&K, are termed as West Pak refugees. These people have been given the Indian citizenship and are exercising the right to vote in parliamentary elections. Those who migrated from Pakistan administered Kashmir are permanent residents of the state of JK on the simple logic that, they have migrated from Pakistan administered Kashmir which is legally a part of Jammu and Kashmir. Thus there is no justification in comparing West Pakistan refugees with those who came from Pakistan administered Kashmir because of the very simple reason that west Pakistan refugees were living in the then West Pakistan which was not a part of the Maharaja’s territory. People from Pakistan administered Kashmir have every right to be the part of their own state on either side of the line of control. These west refugees, who form 90 per cent Hindus and 10 per cent Sikhs, have been living in Jammu region since, while others are settled in the Kathua, Udhampur, RS Pura, and Poonch areas of Jammu. In order such person can become the state subjects of JK they must fulfil the legal requirement as laid in section 6 the JK constitution. One fail to understand once the PM and the President of India cannot become the permanent resident of the state of JK how these West Pakistan refuges who are not even eligible to central services can become the permanent residents of the state. Further to strength and protect those laws article 35A was incorporated in the Indian constitution which provides, saving of laws with respect to permanent residents and their rights.

Why permanent resident Status to JK People Between 1889 and 1905 Maharaja Pratap Singh was temporarily dispossessed from the throne by the British. During this period there was a great influx of outsiders from the neighboring states into the State of Kashmir. Many of the outsiders were appointed in a large number of administrative posts. This onslaught of outsiders into the State lead to an agitation with a slogan, “State for State’s People” that took the shape of a National Struggle. These agitation compelled Maharaja Hari Singh to issue an order defining the the State Subjects. Under the said Order the State Subjects would be preferred over outsiders in cases of employment in the Government services. The said order also provided that outsiders, from now onwards, would be unable to purchase immoveable property within the State of Jammu and Kashmir. On 20th April 1927 the Maharaja issued a notification being No. I-L/84, defining the State Subjects. This regulation was meant to protect the people of Jammu and Kashmir from outsiders coming from the neighboring State’s.

Domicile certificate vs identity certificate.

The granting of domicile certificates to the West Pakistan refuges is nothing but the implementation of 183rd report on “Problems being faced by refugees and displaced persons in J&K” which was presented by the committee Chairman Bhattacharya in Rajya Sabha on December 22, 2014. Committee has strongly recommended for granting of Permanent Resident Status to the west-Pakistani refugees. These West Pakistan refuges were asked domicile certificates in case of services in army and other paramilitary forces as a pretext to compel the state govt. of JK to grant them domicile certificates. On the face of it seems that there is deep rooted conspiracy behind such a move by the government of India of which state government is the partner. It is with in the competence of the union of India to change any law of the union under which such certificates are asked rather being playing with the special status of JK and throwing the people of the state again in the hell in which they have been living for last of five months resulting loss of precious lives and damage of property. The Identity certificate is nothing but a domicile certificate with a condition that may have been imposed by the state govt. that these citizens of India would avail all facilities not immediately but they may avail such facilities in future. Further if these people are having the right to vote in parliamentary elections it means they have election cards as well, on the basis of which they are casting their vote and which can serve as identity proof.

Further ADHAR cards which have been issued to them are recognized as identity proof throughout the country. One fails to understand how a citizen of India requires a certificate from revenues authorities of JK to be eligible for central services. Domicile certificates implies that a person is the resident of a particular state or area where the certificate is issued. Same is the case with identity certificate that the person to whom such certificate is issued is residing in the area or state where the certificate is issued. Consequences The main problem which will arise from this move would be that once such certificates are issued to the West Pakistan refugees today, what would be the justification of the state government tomorrow for the citizens of India in general and those people of other states who are residing in the Jammu division for number of years. Till now the state of JK was unconnected with them, but issuing of such certificates would make it a cause for them and pave the way for other citizens of the country to claim such benefit and result would be that the state govt. would be unable to save itself from the judiciary which is reflecting the national mood. Further it would make constitution of Jammu and Kashmir meaningless as the only provision of JK constitution which in real sense protects the special status of JK state is section 6 which deals with permanent residents of the state. Further article 370 and article 35A would become ineffective if such ways are going to be followed in JK. Another grave consequence would be the demographic change. The BJP wants to reduce the Muslim majority of the state to a minority,” “The party’s candid admission that the move to grant domicile certificates to West Pakistan refugees will pave the way to granting state subject rights to them exposes the intentions behind the move. Another consequence would be its impact on the rights of schedule castes of Jammu people, as majority of the West Pakistan fall in the category of schedule castes.The people of Kashmir who are resisting this move are protecting the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in general and rights of the schedule castes community of Jammu in particular as the result of granting domicile certificates to west Pakistan refuges would be the sharing of jobs and immovable property by the people of Jammu with these people whom certificates are issued. Further Jammu and Kashmir is having the highest rate of unemployment and such a move would further result unemployment in the state of JK as the resources of state of Jammu and Kashmir are limited.

Any change in this part of Kashmir may give Pakistan a pretext to change the demography of Pakistan administered Kashmir and therefore any change in the demography of the state of JK on either side would be violation of the United Nations resolutions and the bilateral agreements and would further damage the relationship between the two nuclear countries.

—Courtesy: Greater Kashmir

[The Author is Assistant Professor at School of Legal Studies at Central University of Kashmir Nowgam Campus]