The idea of lifting the issue of domestic violence is not rare anymore. The matter is that domestic violence is only attached to physical injury in our society. It is only reported when we experience a brutal ordeal or have tangible scars to show. What we need to know and understand is that domestic harassment can be psychological torture, emotional trial or even financial suffering.

The identification of domestic harassment is when a victim is helpless and in pain. Physical abuse is recognized widely but the emotional harassment is actually the loss of self-worth which can be a result of insult, humiliation and criticism. Such harassment can take many forms, such as a husband preventing his wife to pursue education despite her will and interest. This can hinder the dreams of a woman and crash her aim in life due to which she feels harassed emotionally and psychologically.

The above examples are a small chunk out of a large proportion of harassment and abuse, be it tangible or intangible. It can lead to serious consequences such as isolation, depression, trauma and even suicide. The sufferers lack awareness that they are oppressed and victims of abuse. The awareness when received should be tackled by outside help. The help can be taken from psychologists, counsellors, lawyers and law enforcing agencies.

SHIFA GULL

Islamabad

