Dollar surge can reignite high inflation, halt growth: LCCI

Lahore

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has feared that dollar surge could reignite high inflation and halt growth by hitting all the important sectors of economy.

Talking to APP here Monday, LCCI Vice President Muhammad Nasir Hameed Khan said the recent surge in the prices of the greenback would not only jackup the input cost but also erode the profit margins.

The LCCI Vice President said the State Bank of Pakistan needed to ascertain the factors weakening the value of rupee and check the possibilities of undue speculations and malpractices in the operation of foreign exchange markets in Pakistan. “This will help stabilize rupee against dollar and restore the confidence of the business community as well,” he maintained.

He said that an unchecked increase in the dollar rates was multiplying the cost of doing business and badly affecting the industrial, manufacturing and agriculture sectors as Pakistan had to import fertilizers, food items, oil, machinery and industrial raw material.

Nasir Hameed Khan urged the government to take immediate measures to arrest further devaluation of rupee to avoid more damaging consequences for the economy.

To a question, he said though the weaker rupee benefited the exporters by giving them more rupees per dollar, but this benefit was neutralized by the costly imported inputs of manufacturing sector including textiles, thus eroding the financial advantage of a weaker rupee.—APP