Dollar rallies on Trump tax pledge

London

The dollar extended a rally Friday on comments by US President Donald Trump that he would release details of a “phenomenal” tax-cut plan, which also lifted global stock markets.

Japan’s Nikkei index led the advance, piling on 2.5 percent as the yen sank, while a forecast-busting trade report from China also lifted spirits in Hong Kong and Shanghai, dealers said. European markets were also up, with London receiving a boost also from far better-than-expected UK industrial production data.

At a meeting Thursday with airline executives, Trump said he would release details of a “phenomenal” tax cut plan in the next two or three weeks.—AFP