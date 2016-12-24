Dollar near 14-yr peak in thin trading

New York

Key stock indexes around the world were little changed, as were the dollar and US Treasury yields, in thin trading ahead of a holiday weekend for Christmas. The dollar held steady against a basket of major currencies, lingering about half a percent below a 14-year peak set earlier this week. US Treasury prices were slightly firmer in thin volumes as investors awaited economic data due to be released ahead of an extended holiday weekend. “We are a little stronger, the curve is a little flatter, but volume has been anemic,” said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Trading volumes have been muted this week, which is also the last full week of trading this year. US markets will be shut for the Christmas holiday on Monday. US equity indexes turned positive but remained near their Thursday closing levels. “With Christmas this weekend and New Year’s just over a week away, global stocks may meander between losses and gains as investors strategize for 2017,” said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM in Croydon, London.—Agencies