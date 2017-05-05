Dollar extends gains

Hong Kong

The dollar built on the previous day’s gains on Thursday after the Federal Reserve opened the door for another US interest rate hike next month, while Seoul outperformed most other Asian markets to end at a record high. After a closely watched meeting the US central bank gave a broadly positive view of the world’s top economy and said a recent spout of soft data, including below-par first-quarter growth, were “likely to be transitory” and that activity would pick-up over the year. The Fed’s statement fanned expectations it will announce another rate lift next month—the second since December—as long as data points in the right direction. Focus now turns to the release Friday of the government’s jobs creation data for April and statements from Fed boss Janet Yellen as well as other top bank officials, which could provide some forward guidance to markets. “The Fed has doubled down on its confidence that the US economy is still on track for more rate rises and growth will bounce back from the first quarter’s moribund pace,” Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader, said in a note.—AFP