Dollar drops as Yellen steers clear of rate hike talk

New York

Carefully scripted remarks by the world’s leading central bankers on Friday left the dollar lower but had a muted effect on global stocks, while crude prices rose as monster Hurricane Harvey approached the US Gulf Coast oil hubs.

Analysts had not been expecting major announcements heading into Friday’s much-anticipated summit of central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

But the possibility of a surprise from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen or European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi kept investors on edge.

Yellen, in a speech defending tough banking regulations enacted after the 2008 financial crisis, did not address whether the Fed would stick with its plan to carry out a third interest rate hike in 2017—a move increasingly in doubt.

The dollar fell sharply on the remarks, with the losses picking up later in the day. Near 2030 GMT, the euro was up 1.1 percent on the US currency at $1.1926, its highest level since January 2015.

“The Fed chair’s speech was mum on monetary policy, which hurt the dollar by keeping uncertainty high about whether the central bank would boost interest rates again this year,” said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

"Traders dumped the US dollar after Yellen failed to discuss monetary policy," said market analyst David Madden at CMC Markets UK.