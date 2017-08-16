Doklam standoff: Modi’s waterloo

Iqbal Khan

FOR over a month, Indian and Chinese troops faced each other eyeball-to-eyeball on the Doklam Plateau, a Chinese territory in the Himalayas. Reports of Indian incursion and confrontation between troops surfaced as Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington to meet US President Donald Trump. Probably he took along the news of this “accomplishment as” a sort of progress report on India’s anti-China action plan to please equally erratic Trump. Doklam is a patch of land near the junction of Bhutan, Tibet, and the Indian state of Sikkim. Territory is also claimed by Bhutan. Going by the Chanakyan adage “enemy’s enemy is one’s friend”, India backs Bhutan’s claim. Current impasse was triggered by China’s decision to build a road on this territory. The Chinese construction project began in June. This led to Bhutan’s protests.

Since Narendra Modi’s becoming Prime Minster, India has been feeling itchy to get entangled with China. So, through back channel communication, India prompted Bhutan to invoke a bilateral treaty renewed in 2007; terms of this treaty allows Bhutan to ask for India’s help to address its security concerns, Bhutan took the bait and put-in a request to New Delhi. Waiting in the wings, India jumped the fray promptly by enhancing its troops in the zone and sending in 270 personnel and two bulldozers with orders to stop Chinese construction. As per umpteenth time rehearsed Indian script against its smaller neighbours, Indian media and think tanks community created a hype that time was opportune for India to avenge its 1962 disgrace. They projected that Chinese rag-tag military was no match to India’s state of the art armada and that time was ripe to bag an outright victory. And that recognition of India’s super power status was just held up due want of this victory.

Modi’s perception was that after Indian intrusion, Chinese side would come running for negotiations that would help India keep its troops inside Chines territory through prolongation of talks. And at the same time, it will be able to portray to Americans that it is fit enough to perform its role in America’s “Contain China Strategy”. American were in the meanwhile holding their breath to see how their proxy performs. To India’s dismay, China took an altogether different approach to the crisis. It took a superpower like stance and refused to engage India into takes unless it pulled back its intruders. To back up its stance China also ordered a small size mobilization and conveyed to India that anything short of total withdrawal means India is inviting a war.

With Chinese catching it by throat, India hardly has any option, it very well knows how a shooting war with China would unfold. As of now Indian Air Force is unfit for war, its Army’s huge armor inventory is not usable in the Chinese theatre, both Navies are any not relevant to this hilly area conflict. Hence, it will be a fight between Mountain formations of the two countries. India’s Comptroller and Auditor General’s recent report suggests, that Indian military possesses only 20 percent of its critical ammunition, hence there is not much that the Indian military has to fight China with. Chinese have an outright advantage of high ground and air superiority.

From New Delhi’s perspective, China’s activities along the troubled border represent Beijing’s latest attempt to undermine India’s close ties with some of its neighbors. If China can intimidate India into abandoning one partner, it could set an important precedent. At the same time, China could diminish India’s political influence over Bhutan, securing a commensurate growth in China’s influence. Thus overcoming a major hurdle in the way of executing its flag ship concept of One Belt and One Rood (OBOR). Some Indian analysts also argue that if China completes the road, it would be easier for its forces to cut off the narrow strip of land that connects India’s heartland to its northeastern states.

Chinese are often dismissive of the prospects of India’s rise in Asia, however China recognizes that due to pathological anti-China inhibitions and American backing, India will continue to demonstrate its so called capability to stand up to Beijing. India openly opposes China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and while in China, Modi had declared that CPEC was unacceptable to India. A fully functional CPEC would exponentially increase Chinese stakes in territorial integrity of Pakistan. And Pakistan would be effectively out of Indian reach. Over the last three years China has radiated a number of indicators to convey India that it takes its territorial sovereignty quite seriously; India chose to misread it

What makes India itchy are the gains that China has recently made in other South Asian states. Recently, a state-owned Chinese firm secured a 70 percent stake in the deep-water port of Hambantota in Sri Lanka; and Colombo ignored Indian objections on the issue. Moreover, China has upgraded its relations with Bangladesh and Nepal as well. It is the largest arms supplier to Bangladesh. India’s arrogant attempt to back the modification of the Nepal’s constitution in 2015 on behalf of a beleaguered ethnic minority, the Madhesis, gave China an opening. And when India engineered a fuel blockade of Nepal, Beijing quickly came to its assistance, rolling back India’s influence.

In the immediate aftermath of cold war “China Threat The ory” was propped up by the US, it was music to Indian years so it jumped the bandwagon and Indian Defence Minster declared in 2005 that India’s main threat was China. That resulted in unprecedented showering of strategic benefits by the US. After the current standoff, however, much touted impact of Modi’s US visit seems to have evaporated into thin air. Washington has avoided taking a direct position on the issue. Moreover during the recent Plenary of Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) American support for Indian membership was neither seen nor heard.

Gauging its worthlessness in containing China, America may lower its level of engagement with India and leave it to fight its own battles, especially against China. While China has acquired greater political, economic and military power over the decades, it has been vehemently assuring its neighbours and others that its rise will not be a threat to peace and security of any country. As of now Doklam fiasco is like a bone in India’s throat, it is in a “do or not to do” dilemma with its prestige destined to doom either way.

—The writer is a freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

