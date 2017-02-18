Does HEC have something in store for lawyers?

Malik Aamir Saleem

Rawalpindi

The institution on whose behalf I am writing these lines is Rawalpindi District Bar Association (RDBA) which is nearly as old as Pakistan is and nestles nearly as many as 5000 lawyers from across Pakistan and they are its regular voter members. RDBA, in its real essence, provides a unique platform to exercise and promote the true spirit of democracy, fraternity, equity, equality and cultural harmony by electing their representatives annually. The lawyers of RDBA are unattended, non-facilitated, unequipped and ill-trained without required facilities and required resources to enhance and upgrade their qualifications/skills to keep themselves abreast with modern time challenges.

Recently, Higher Education Commission announced the registration of students for laptops under “PM Laptop Distribution Scheme” but none brought into the notice of HEC and His Excellency Chairman HEC that there are more than 5000 unequipped lawyers and they are the most deserving lot to get such one laptop and adding them into the list of “PM Laptop Distribution Scheme” would be a great service to nation as it would not only help them get connected with great source of legal information/knowledge but it would also be an opportunity for them to get themselves trained and improved professionally as the entire world is heading towards electronically controlled setups. Therefore, HEC should also announce Laptop distribution scheme for the lawyers as there would not be any issue doling out few thousands more laptops to them.

Secondly, there are lots of academic and research opportunities in other disciplines locally as well as abroad but education in law is sole monopoly of the private colleges and there is hardly one/two institutions/universities which offer LLM/doctorate in Law and that also on unbearable fee. There is no instance of HEC-Bar or Bar-Industry relations for the professional and academic training of lawyers. One such collaboration or training sessions for lawyers will dawn a new era as it will amount to consumption of a small portion of HEC funds.

HEC can only facilitate the RDBA and other Bars with their digital libraries which can only be meant for the lawyers, legal practitioners and researchers and such an easy access to latest laws, statutes, act and legal principles will take this field of law to the new heights. Lastly, I hope that these suggestions for welfare of lawyers would not fall to deaf ears of high ups at HEC and Director Media HEC would care to take all these suggestions into kind notice of Chairman HEC.