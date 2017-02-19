Documentation of Hindu marriages

The Senate has passed the much-awaited landmark Hindu Marriage Bill the other day, which is to be signed into law by the President in next few days. The first of its kind at the national level, the law will enable the Hindu population whose count is believed to be over two million to properly register their marriages and separations. The bill will be applicable in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as Sindh had already passed its own bill pertaining to the matters of Hindu community.

Indeed, the bill is being seen a positive development and a step in the right direction to address most of the reservations of the Hindus. Because of the nature of the bill, no party in the Senate opposed passage of the bill, reflecting that everybody desires the minority enjoy their due status and rights in the country. Before this bill it was difficult for married Hindu women to prove that they were married — a situation exploited by some unscrupulous elements for forced conversions. Now the law paves the way for a document ‘Shadi Parath’similar to Nikah Nama to be signed by a pundit and registered with relevant government department. We expect that the government will also ensure implementation of the law in letter and in spirit to the satisfaction of Hindus community. At the same time, we expect that our legislatures will continue to do such good work for other marginalised segments of the society in future as well for which they are actually sent by the voters to Parliament.

