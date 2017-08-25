Doctors warn against surge in water borne, mosquito infested diseases in city

Staff Reporter

Doctors in the metropolis fear an outbreak of water borne as well as mosquito infested diseases, following recent showers.

Talking to media Thursday they said health conditions already quite dismal in most parts of the city may have snowball effect if deteriorating hygienic conditions are left ignored.

Poor disposal of garbage coupled with stagnant water pools following the rains, they said have provided safe breeding sites for insects, aggravating threats to public health.

“In the given situation we also need teams of scientists to keep vigil on the emerging disease pattern,” said Dr Mumtaz Hussain. Dr Rashda Ali with reference to disease situation said non availability of piped water to a significant number of people in Karachi is compelling them to make alternative sources of clean water storage.

“This has already exposed them to dengue fever risks,” she said mentioning that concerned Aedes Egypti mosquito breeds in clean water.

On the other hand, she said untreated or inadequately treated water, with little provision for chlorination has led to cases of naegleria while malaria, diarrhea and dysentery are increasingly noticed due to environmental degradation, she said.

The senior healthcare providers urged citizens to also take things into their hands by ensuring that properly boiled and alum treated water is consumed by them and their family members while mobil oil be regularly sprinkled on water puddles around their surroundings. “It is always better that water is not allowed to get stagnant and regularly mopped or concerned authorities be approached to get it duly suctioned,” said Dr. Mumtaz urging city administration to realize their responsibilities.

To a query, they said standing contaminated water is register to seep into leaked water supply lines turning the otherwise safe piped water unfit for public use.