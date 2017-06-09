Doctors want appointment orders

Hyderabad

The doctors who appeared in the Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC) conducted test for appointment of BPS-17 medical officers have appealed the Chief Minister Sindh to take notice of the recently announced SPSC results.

Dozens of doctors staged a sit-in demonstration outside the office of SPSC on Thandi Sarak here Thursday to protest against the commission.

Speaking on the occasion Dr Ali Gohar and Dr Umer informed that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had announced that all the 6,000 doctors who had qualified the written tests would be appointed without having to go through the process of interviews.

However, they alleged that in violation of the CM Sindh’s directives the SPSC conducted interviews in which more than 300 candidates out of 6,000 were failed.

They urged the CM Sindh to take notice of non-compliance of his directives.—APP