Doctors’ strike continues at AMC, LRH; minister takes notice

Abbottabad

The doctors’ strike at Ayub Medical Complex (AMC) here and Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar on Tuesday entered in eighth consecutive day, while the Minister for Health Sharam Khan Taraqai directed the board of governors and hospital administrations to resolve the issue.

Due to continues strike by young doctors at AMC and LRH the essential medical facilities remained closed at the hospital causing great hardships for the patients. The minister taking serious note of the issue directed the board of governors to immediately take measures and allay the situation through negotiations.

He further directed to forward daily situation report to the Minister office so that the government is informed regularly. The Minister also directed immediate measures for patients care and meaningful action who try to disrupt the services or patient care.

It is to mention here that young doctors of all MTIs in KP are on strike causing grave problems for the patients but the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government did not pay heed to the issue.

Medical wards, operation theatres and out-patient departments (OPDs) all remained closed due to the strike and patients, especially from distant places were faced with great difficulties.

PRO AMC, Shafiq Awaan informed that doctors were in fact protesting against the bio metric system installed for attendance of doctors and other staffers as the late comers and absents were subjected to proportional deduction of the salary. The doctors have no other demand except removal of bio metric system, the PRO added.

However, the doctors alleged their protest was against corrupt board of governors and management and will continue till achieving logical end.—APP