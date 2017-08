Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peopled League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza, was examined by a group of doctors, today, after he complained pain in joints and chest.

The JKPL in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the doctors advised Mukhtar Ahmed Waza complete rest for one month. The statement said that after check-up, Mukhtar Waza with a delegation visited the residence of party leader.—KMS