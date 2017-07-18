Doctors at AHQs hospital went on strike

Our reporter

Landikotal

The doctors of Agency Headquarter hospital Landikotal went on strike and boycotted their duties against the hours long power loadshedding which increased the miseries of patients who had come from far flung areas. Led by the medical superintendent (MS) of the hospital Dr. Rafiq and other staff members were holding banners inscribed with their demands and slogans against TESCO officials.

Dr. Rafiq talking mediamen said millions of rupees worth medicines including polio vaccines have been expired due to 20 hours load shedding. Dr Rafiq said they many times informed Tesco and Landikotal administration about the drawbacks of the severe power outage but their voice did not heard. Doctor Rafiq said they will not resume their work until their demand not accepted. He said if the Tesco did not restore the electricity to the hospital on permanent basis their boycott from duties would be continued.