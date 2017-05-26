Doctors advise to use home-cooked food in Ramzan

City Reporter

Prominent gastroenterologists on Thursday advised the people to use home-cooked food and avoid deep-fried foods items like pakoras, samosas, fried dumplings, high-fat cooked foods like parathas, oily curries and greasy pastries.

They suggested that home-made fresh food, fruits, yoghurt and lots of fluids should be preferred in the holy month of Ramazan. They said this while addressing a press conference on the launching of Pakistan Network of Liver and Gastroenterology (PNLG) at Karachi Press Club here on Thursday.

The eminent gastroenterologists, Dr. Lubna Kamani, Dr. Mukesh Kumar, Dr. Shahid, Dr. Nazish Butt and Dr. Sajjad Jameel were addressed a joint press conference and later also cut the cake to launch the ‘PNLG’ network.

Addressing the occasion, Dr. Sajjad Jameel said the World Digestive Health Day will be observed on May 29, this year on the theme “Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)”, is also being celebrated along with the launching of the PNLG network.